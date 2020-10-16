Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Simpsonville are investigating after an overnight shooting left one person dead.
According to the city, the shooting happened at the Stillwater Apartments along Grandview Drive around 12:50 a.m.
Officials say officers arrived and found a man in the apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest. We're told the victim was already deceased when police arrived.
At this time, the coroner has not released the victim's name.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
