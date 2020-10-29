GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city crews have spent much of their Thursday cleaning up the damage left behind by a major storm that pushed through in the early hours.
According to city officials, crews responded to more than 80 downed tree calls between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., deploying 12 Public Works crews and 6 Parks crews to remove trees from roadways, parks, and city right-of-ways. 15 intersections that were down without power are now back online with generators from Traffic Engineering as well.
The city has also sent out five sweeper trucks to sweep up storm debris. In total, 75 personnel have been assigned to storm clean-up efforts with 40 vehicles and other pieces of equipment used for the effort.
The storm has affected at least one city-sponsored event: Boo in the Zoo. The event is cancelled for Thursday night, but the Greenville Zoo will reopen Friday, according to the update from the city.
City leaders note that trash and recycling crews are back on their routes and will continue pick-up; missed customers will be served Friday. Further, crews are put on extended shifts to continue the clean-up effort, and Public Works will continue to work with Duke Energy to remove trees around power lines.
