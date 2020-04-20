SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) In an effort to curb rumors concerning FEMA's assistance in the City of Seneca, officials have issued a statement.
Officials said that persistent rumors within the city and through social media have eluded to FEMA coming to Shaver Recreation Complex on Monday and/or Tuesday.
This is not true, officials say.
FEMA is still reportedly in the assessment phase of their investigation into the severe damage an EF-3 tornado created in the Seneca community on April 13.
Officials say FEMA has yet to make any announcements as to the schedule of any decision regarding tornado recovery in Seneca and surrounding areas.
