ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the City of Asheville said they will waive some fees to help support local businesses during the state of emergency.
According to Asheville City Council, the council approved the ordinance to continue to waive or suspend collection of fees on a case-by-case basis in order to help reduce financial hardship caused by the pandemic.
City officials say these fees include temporary uses, outdoor dining, a-frame signage, push carts, and associated trade permits.
“These are challenging times for our residents and especially for our local businesses,” said Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell in a news release. “We are pulling together as a community, and as a city, to support businesses particularly hit hard by economic hardship experienced as a result of the pandemic.”
City officials also say the Federal Cares Act revenue is expected to offset a portion of the estimated monthly revenue loss of approximately $58,000. This revenue loss is causing transit fares to be suspended.
