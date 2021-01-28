GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenwood has a new top cop as of Thursday.
City Manager Julie M. Wilkie confirmed to FOX Carolina that TJ Chaudoin has been named the new chief of the Greenwood Police Department. Wilkie says Chaudoin stepped in as interim chief in June 2020 after former chief Gerald Brooks retired from a career that included nearly three decades with the department.
Wilkie says a panel was selected to review applications, select candidates to interview, and ultimately recommend a new chief to her. She notes the panel unanimously chose Chaudoin.
He will be sworn in as chief during a special-called meeting on February 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Greenwood City Hall.
