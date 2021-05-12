GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville and the Hispanic Alliance say the "Wings of the City" sculpture exhibit in Falls Park has received overwhelming support, despite an online petition calling for its removal.
The collection of nine bronze sculptures by Mexican artist Jorge Marín has been shown in stops across the U.S. but Greenville is the first East Coast city to host. It arrived in April and is scheduled to remain downtown until October.
The sculptures are described as “an aesthetic experience where the perfection of the human body is mixed, in balance, with allegorical forms and fantastic beings."
Greenville City Council unanimously approved the exhibit and said posts about it on the city's social media accounts have received more than 500,000 positive impressions and engagements. City Council members have spoken out in support of the exhibit and say it celebrates diversity and inclusivity.
Not everyone is a fan, though, and it could cost the Hispanic Alliance a $7,500 grant.
On Monday, Greenville City Council heard complaints from a family who spoke during public comment, calling for the removal of Wings of the City.
Jessica Saravia, a Greer resident who started a petition to remove the statues, said she believes the figures are inappropriate in the public square. The Change.org petition has received more than 900 signatures.
Her comments were echoed by Susana and Allison Saravia, who also addressed the council.
“I want the Wings of the City statues removed from downtown Greenville yesterday," Susana Saravia said. “Without our consent, you are exposing us and our children to genitals, other private parts and general nakedness."
Allison Saravia told council, "I thank God somebody warned me about the statues because if I had gone downtown unknowingly, that would have robbed me from my innocence and you would be responsible."
They received applause from some members of the public at the meeting.
The one fully-nude sculpture in the collection, Hombre Universal, was installed inside the Peace Center, facing the interior of the building.
A local community organizer, Jalen Elrod, signed up to discuss a different issue during public comment Monday night, but started his time by responding to the complaints, telling council: “Y’all better not bring down that statue because you decided to bow to the whims of homophobia and bigotry. That’s not who we are as a city.”
City officials say they have received dozens of calls and emails showing support for the exhibit.
But county officials say they have also received complaints.
Also on Monday, the Greenville County Council Finance committee voted 4-1 to redirect the $7,500 accommodations funding grant from the Hispanic Alliance and put the money elsewhere.
County Councilwoman Liz Semans was the lone dissenting vote.
"Not only am I supportive of the work of the Hispanic Alliance, I am thankful for their efforts to bring Wings of the City to Greenville," Semans said in a statement to FOX Carolina. "Quality of life in Greenville includes many things, including a vibrant arts community. This world-renowned exhibit will bring visitors to Greenville, which is the purpose for which the A-Tax grants were designed."
We reached out to each member of the county Committee on Finance for comment, but haven't received further responses.
The matter will go before the full county council on Tuesday next week. The Hispanic Alliance says they have not yet received any formal notification about the status of their grant application.
A GoFundMe was created Wednesday to raise money to benefit the Hispanic Alliance and cover costs of the Wings of the City exhibit if the grant is officially redirected.
