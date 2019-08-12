GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Project Host is organizing the first-ever city-wide potluck meal in Greenville this November.
The event will be called Gratefull GVL and will take place on the Monday before Thanksgiving.
According to the website for the event, the bridge will be shut down along the 400 block of Main Street and one long table will be setup for “strangers and friends to gather and share a potluck meal in the middle of the street.”
Project Host said there are no fees, no expectations, and no agenda. “Just an open invitation to all,” the webpage says.
The event will be on Nov. 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
How to get involved:
- Bring Food: Gratefull GVL is a city-wide potluck! We will take care of providing basic food items but feel free to contribute a dish if you wish! Just be sure to bring your dish in a disposable container. If you are a restaurant or commercial food operation and you wish to contribute a large quantity of food, please sign up here.
- Volunteer: It takes many helping hands to pull off this event! Check back here on September 1st—we will open sign ups to volunteer for one of the three shifts: setup, serving, or cleanup.
- Sponsor: Our generous sponsors will make this event happen year after year with any leftover proceeds going to support the work of Project Host year-round. To sponsor, click here.
For more information, email GRATEFULLGVL@PROJECTHOST.ORG.
Project Host is a soup kitchen and meal resource center for those in need in Greenville. Project Host has been serving the community since 1981.
MORE NEWS - T.L. Hanna legend James "Radio" Kennedy in hospital, former football coach confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.