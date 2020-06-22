ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Crews were out Monday morning along Spruce Street in Asheville, cleaning up a phrase painted in yellow that read, "Defund the Police."
The roadway runs in front of the Asheville Police Department. According to officials, the large painting was created Sunday night by protesters.
Soon after the yellow painting went up, another group attempted to alter the message, so that it would read "Fund the Police."
Thus far, the Asheville Police Department has not commented on the painting.
MORE NEWS:
Suspect in fatal 2019 Fountain Inn shooting arrested in New York, U.S. Marshals say
PHOTOS: It's kitten season at the Greenville Humane Society!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.