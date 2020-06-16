WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) A curfew has been set in Walhalla amid recent protests over a confederate monument and on Tuesday morning, city workers erected a makeshift fence with signs asking people to stay off the monument.
The curfew started at 9:00 p.m., Monday night after tensions between the opposing protesters grew strained.
Groups from both sides gathered at the monument on Monday, some from the Black Lives Matter group, others with confederate flags in tow.
Black Lives Matter groups have been out near this monument for days now, trying to make their voices heard. They’ve been chanting and holding up their signs.
"We shouldn't have to fear every day because we're black,” said Daniele Peters. “Or because we have people who hate us just because of it."
Things started out peacefully, but throughout the day more and more confederate flags could be seen, a symbol of racism for those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
"My skin is not a crime. I need to be able to tell my kids I wasn't silent,” said another protester.
And tensions only grew when the group tried to put their signs on the monument, two men with confederate flags then knocked them off.
"I don't want no one to come out here and desecrate it. I don't want nobody to do anything to it,” said Michael Whitaker.
“I don't want anyone strapped to it, I don't want no one to put a flag on it. I want it to be left how it is."
The statue belongs to a group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The monument is known as the "Our Confederate Dead Monument". It was raised in 1910. It is located along Main Street.
On Tuesday crews roped off the area around temporary posts and placed signs that read, "For your protection, please stay off the monument". Crews told our FOX Carolina crew on scene they didn't know how long the temporary barrier would remain in place.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after one shot at Fleetwood Manor apartments, dispatch confirms
(1) comment
here is a thought , if the 13% does not like it in america they can start heading back to the homeland .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.