Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The civil case against former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, has been settled.

Lewis was accused by former employee Savanah Nabors of sexual harassment.

Nabors says she was hired by the former sheriff shortly after he took office. She claimed that sexual harassment began almost immediately and increased over time.

Back in June of 2017, Lewis said that he had a consensual encounter outside of his marriage, but said:

"I do want to be clear about one thing. The allegations of rape and stalking, harassment - that's completely, 100 percent false."

Court documents show that the case was settled on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Separately, Lewis was arraigned on charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster suspended Lewis after a grand jury returned indictments against him. McMaster selected former sheriff and US Marshal Johnny Mack Brown to serve as interim sheriff.