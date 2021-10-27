Claudette Colvin, seated, watches as her attorney Gar Blume files paperwork in juvenile court to have her juvenile record expunged, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. Colvin was arrested for not giving up her seat on a bus in 1955. Behind Colvin wearing a red tie is Fred Gray, her original attorney from the civil rights era. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)