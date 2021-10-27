MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An 82-year-old Black woman who became a civil rights pioneer when she was arrested for refusing to move to the back of an Alabama bus in 1955 wants to end the case once and for all. Claudette Colvin was arrested by Montgomery police months before the better-known Rosa Parks became the mother of the movement by refusing to give up her seat to a white man. Colvin was just 15 at the time and never got any notice her probation had ended. Colvin says that resulted in decades of worry for relatives. Colvin's lawyers filed the court request to finally expunge her record.
