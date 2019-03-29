EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - CJ Fuller always had a love for football, but at just 22-years-old tragedy struck when a blood clot formed in his leg just two weeks after he underwent surgery.
"He was always the light in the room, he was always saying something silly or doing something funny,” his family said. “So if we could just hear that laugh one more time or see that smile it would definitely bring joy into our heart."
Fuller passed away so unexpectedly but his family decided to turn their grief into something good knowing he made an impact on the Easley community.
"I think that he gave them the dream that anything is possible,” Christy Fuller said. “He let everyone know he wasn't anything different than they were, he was just a regular kid who knew how to work hard and go after his dreams."
That's why starting up camps was an easy decision and his football buddies were eager to help.
"Me and CJ came to Clemson at the same time so me being with him all those days, all those long hard seasons and years you know that's my brother and we've been through so much together,” said Clemson running back, Adam Choice. “I'm just trying to help any way I can to carry on his legacy."
"He went everywhere I went so that's my brother you know,” said Buffalo Bills defensive end, Shaq Lawson. “I wanted to make his name live on."
The CJ Fuller foundation will continue the camp Saturday. The second day is for 1st-8th graders. It’s happening over at the JB Red Owens Recreation Center. Registration starts at 8am and the camp is from 9am-1pm.
