In what has come to be known as #Sharpiegate, social media posts circulated Wednesday claiming election officials in Arizona's Maricopa County provided voters with Sharpie pens that canceled out votes, specifically those for President Donald Trump.
The false claim came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.
Arizona election officials disputed the posts, saying using a Sharpie would not invalidate a ballot.
In fact, officials said that voting centers used Sharpies so that the ink would not smudge when ballots were counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.