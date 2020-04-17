CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson University's graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 will be postponed to either late in the summer or the fall, according to President Clements.
President Clements committed to finding a way to honor the 2020 graduates through his online blog post, which can be read here.
The blog reads:
"At Clemson, family comes first and we can’t wait to help celebrate our newest graduates as we have those who have come before them. The Class of 2020 will forever hold a special place in all our hearts for what it has accomplished in the face of unprecedented circumstances, and we intend to express our pride and joy over your achievements in a way that will be memorable.
We will share more details on our plans when they become available. In the meantime, our creative teams across the University also are hard at work preparing engaging ways to celebrate the achievements of our newest graduates this May through our online and social media channels, so stay tuned!
My continued thanks go out to the entire Clemson Family for your support of our great University – and to all our students, finish strong!
Go Tigers!"
