Swain,NC (FOX Carolina) - Swain County Schools posted on their Facebook page that classes at Swain Middle School will resume on a modified schedule Thursday after a lockdown.
According to their post, classrooms have been locked down and Swain County Sheriff's office is responding.
According to an automated voicemail sent out by the school system, the lockdown was initiated at approximately 9:37 a.m.
The message said in part,
"All lockdown procedures were implemented at the school, and Swain Co. Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The other school sites were placed on perimeter lockdown as a precaution according to our safety protocols.
All classrooms and staff members were accounted for and reported to be safe.
We are preparing to shift from lockdown to perimeter lockdown. Classes will resume on a modified schedule. Investigation of the incident is ongoing by the sheriff's department.
Students will not be dismissed until the initial investigation is completed."
The Swain County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the investigation:
The Swain Middle School was placed in lockdown this morning (2/28/19). All the students and staff are safe. The Swain County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into this matter. 2 School Resource Officers were at the Middle School at the time of the lockdown and other officers arrived within 2 minutes of the notification. The Sheriff's Office, School Administration, State Highway Patrol, ATF, and Bryson City PD were on scene.
Refresh this page for updates when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.