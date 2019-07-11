SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A large tree has fallen along Fernwood Glendale near Hillbrook Drive, city officials reported.
Fernwood Glendale Road will be closed for a few hours while officials try to clean up the roadway.
Nobody was hurt, officials confirmed.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated on road conditions.
