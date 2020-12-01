CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University's Board of Trustees said during a board meeting on Tuesday that the goal for the spring semester was more in-person classes and continued focus on rigorous COVID-19 testing for all students and staff.
On-campus students must be tested one week before move-in and then will take another test after move-in. They must have two negative tests before they can enter any other campus buildings or classrooms.
Off-campus students and instructors must have a negative test result as well before they can enter buildings or classrooms.
Starting Jan. 11, 2021, the board said all students and staff will be tested once per week.
