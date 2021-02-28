CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers' program. A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick's status on Sunday.
Kendrick is a 6-foot senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, who missed games last season due to discipline issues.
He has been projected as a high-round NFL draft pick but said in January he would return to Clemson for another season.
Kendrick was a starter the past two seasons and was expected to start again this fall. He was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback last season.
