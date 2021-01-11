CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) — The National Football Foundation announced Monday that Clemson alumnus C.J. Spiller has been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
Spiller is one of 11 players and two coaches in the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class and will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7.
The university said Spiller is Clemson's eighth inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame. He joins coached John Heisman, who coached Clemson from 1900-03, was Clemson's first inductee as part of the Class of 1954. Clemson coach and administrator Jess Neely was inducted in 1971. Frank Howard, Clemson's all-time winningest coach, followed with induction in 1989. Danny Ford, who led Clemson to the 1981 national championship at the age of 33, was Clemson's most recent inductee, entering the Hall in 2017. Spiller also joins three other former Tigers players in the Hall of Fame: Banks McFadden (1959) as well as two members of Clemson's 1981 national championship defense — Terry Kinard (2001) and Jeff Davis (2007).
