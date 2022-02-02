CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson Head Coach Dabo Sweeney announced Wednesday multiple changes in his staff.
This includes the promotion of former offensive analyst Thomas Austin into the role of offensive line coach.
Austin spent the 2019-2020 season as the offensive line coach at Georgia State.
"He’s been incredibly well-groomed and well-prepared," Swinney said of Austin. "He’s going to do a fantastic job with that offensive line along with Brandon Thomas, who has come in to be our on-field graduate assistant coach.”
Austin is entering his sixth season across two tenures with the Clemson coach staff.
Austin was a two-time All-ACC selection on Clemson’s offensive line from 2006-2009, appearing in 48 games with 39 starts, including starting each of his last 38 games.
Austin also played in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts from 2010-2013 before spending four years on Clemson’s support staff from 2015-2018.
HIRES
John Grass: Special Assistant to the Offense
Jody Evans: Assistant Director of Football Operations
Carter Thomason:* Defensive Analyst
Tyrone Crowder:* Offensive Player Development
Dennis Love: Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach
*Previously served as a graduate assistant
GRADUATE ASSISTANT ADDITIONS
Stephone Anthony: Defensive Graduate Assistant
Corey Crawford: Defensive Graduate Assistant
Brandon Thomas: Offensive Graduate Assistant
TITLE CHANGES
Thomas Austin: Offensive Line Coach
Tyler Grisham: Recruiting Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
Mike Reed: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach
Jordan Sorrells: Senior Director of Recruiting and Player Development
Abe Reed: Senior Director of Equipment/Facility Coordinator
Robbie Caldwell: Director of High School Relations and Sophomore Transition
Mike Dooley: Director of Football Administration and Player Personnel
D.J. Gordon: Director of Football Operations and External Affairs
Paul Anderson: Director of Football Academics and Freshman Transition
Ty Clements: Director of Recruiting Strategy
Joe Robbins: Director of Football Creative Media
Zach Fulmer: Director of Recruiting Operations
Josh Wall: Associate Director of Recruiting and High School Relations
Anna Kate Gunn: Assistant Director of Player Development and Freshman Transition
DeAndre McDaniel: Senior Defensive Assistant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.