CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson football announced their newest offensive and defensive coordinators Tuesday.
Quarterback coach Brandon Streeter was named the team's new offensive coordinator, according to a release from the school. Clemson says that Streeter will remain as the quarterback coach as well.
Streeter is in his seventh full season with Clemson. He has coached prominent Tigers quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, both national champions and Heisman trophy finalists.
The Tigers named Wes Goodwin their new defensive coordinator and linebacker coach with Mickey Conn to serve as co-defensive coordinator, according to the release.
Goodwin had most recently served as the Tigers' senior defensive analyst while Conn was the safeties coach.
The newest hires come after offensive coordinator Tony Elliot and defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become head coaches at Virginia and Oklahoma, respectively.
