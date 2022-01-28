CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson University Board of Trustees and Facilities Committee have been reviewing a $27.5 million expansion plan for new and upgraded lakefront facilities for lacrosse, gymnastics and rowing.
The plan will now go to the full Board of Trustees for approval Feb. 2, according to the university’s athletics program.
“We are thrilled about this commitment from the Board of Trustees for their approval in committee today,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Clemson athletics and IPTAY are primed to move forward in providing some of the nation’s best facilities for gymnastics and lacrosse. We are equally excited for the benefits this will bring to our vibrant rowing program. The experience of our current student-athletes is at the heart of our department, and this commitment makes Clemson immediately competitive on the recruiting trail as well.”
Construction would begin after Phase II approval later in 2022, with a projected completion in late 2023.
Clemson’s women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics will also begin competition in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 years, respectively.
The new project would overlook Lake Hartwell, adjacent to the current rowing facility and create a vibrant area for student-athletes. Existing trails in the area would be kept intact.
The development will feature a new lacrosse stadium, including bleacher seating and artificial turf and 9,000 square-foot operations complex, including coaches’ offices, locker rooms, player lounge and other amenities.
The gymnastics team, which now competes in Littlejohn Coliseum, will call a 21,000 square-foot facility home for day-to-day operations and a full practice facility. Like lacrosse, the gymnastics complex will include a practice gym, offices, locker room, lounge and training room.
A new 10,000 square-foot training and recovery facility with designated space for sports science, nutrition, sports medicine and strength and conditioning, will be constructed to serve the three programs adjacent to their facilities.
Recent facility investments in women’s sports at Clemson include a McWhorter Softball Stadium, the Duckworth Family Tennis Center, Soccer Operations Complex, rebuilt Littlejohn Coliseum, as well as a new banked track and expansion at the golf facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.