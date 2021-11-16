CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Uninversity announced the passing of World War II veteran and class of 1938 alumnus, Col. Beverly "Ben" Skardon.
Skardon passed at the age of 104 on Monday, just days after he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of Brigadier General, Clemson says.
According to a release from the school, Skardon served in the Pacific theater of the Second World War as commander of Company A of the 92nd Infantry Regiment Philippine Army.
Skardon became a prisoner of war and endured Japanese capture during the Bataan Death March in 1942. During his capture, Skardon survived the march and three more years as a prisoner, partially by trading in his Clemson ring for food, according to the school.
Skardon also survived the sinking of two unmarked Japanese transport ships that were transporting him to mainland Japan, according to Clemson.
After serving in World War II, Skardon went on to serve in Korea from 1951 to 1952 before retiring from the Army in 1962.
According the release, Skardon became the only survivor to walk in the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Skardon walked in the event 12 more times after that, most recently at age 101, Clemson says.
Skardon has received numerous accolades for his service, including the Purple Heart, two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star with a "V" device, Congressional Gold Medal, Order of the Palmetto, Clemson Medallion, Alumni Distinguished Award and Alumni master teacher award, Clemson confirmed.
