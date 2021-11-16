CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University announced the passing of World War II veteran and class of 1938 alumnus, Col. Beverly "Ben" Skardon.
Skardon passed at the age of 104 on Monday, just days after he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of Brigadier General, Clemson says.
According to a release from the school, Skardon served in the Pacific theater of the Second World War as commander of Company A of the 92nd Infantry Regiment Philippine Army.
Skardon became a prisoner of war and endured Japanese capture during the Bataan Death March in 1942. During his capture, Skardon survived the march and three more years as a prisoner, partially by trading in his Clemson ring for food, according to the school. He credits his comrades Otis Morgan and Henry Leitner for helping to save his life—feeding him, while they paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Ken Scar has been documenting Skardon's journey through his lens.
"As a soldier and combat veteran, I'm in awe of him," Scar said, "It's not going to be the same around here without Ben Skardon."
Skardon also survived the sinking of two unmarked Japanese transport ships that were transporting him to mainland Japan, according to Clemson.
After serving in World War II, Skardon went on to serve in Korea from 1951 to 1952 before retiring from the Army in 1962.
According the release, Skardon became the only survivor to walk in the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Skardon walked in the event 12 more times after that, most recently at age 101, Clemson says.
Long-time friend Sandy Edge says his friend never looked like what he's been through. And he would leave in the dust at the march.
"Anybody that meets him knows how he lived and how he served. And it's absolutely a blessing," Edge said, "And it's amazing—a man who could have been bitter about life and the things he had been through before—caring, giving, always available, amazing."
Scar agrees. He says Skardon would joke with him on Facebook, host oyster dinners, drink his martinis—or "mart-tin-eyes," as he called them, because he liked them strong like he was.
"It's hard to fathom what he went through for us—for all of us, but, despite that, he came out on the other side this positive and beautiful human being," Scar said.
Skardon has received numerous accolades for his service, including the Purple Heart, two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star with a "V" device, Congressional Gold Medal, Order of the Palmetto, Clemson Medallion, Alumni Distinguished Award and Alumni master teacher award, Clemson confirmed.
"That gentleman's footprints are all over this campus and Clemson," Edge said, "And anybody that meets him knows how he lived and served."
Skardon taught English at Clemson for 20 years. His name is engraved into the pavement of the sidewalk at Clemson University's Memorial Park. He would come and put a flag near his comrade's names.
"It's one of the honors of my life to say that he's a friend. He became a friend. And I'm going to miss him," Scar said.
