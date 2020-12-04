CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University on Friday announced a plan to offer free COVID-19 testing opportunities for the surrounding community.
The University said it is in a position to offer free testing as in-person classes for the semester have been completed.
“We appreciate the financial commitment from Governor McMaster and the General Assembly to develop our on-campus CLIA lab, which played a critical role in our ability to conduct a successful Fall Semester,” President Jim Clements said in a news release. “With the majority of our students away from campus now, we are excited to offer this testing opportunity for our community.”
The University, along with testing facilitator Rymedi and the on-campus saliva testing lab, will provide PCR saliva tests daily beginning Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 18.
Registration for testing is mandatory prior to arrival. The online registration portal can be accessed here.
The university will only be able to accommodate 150 community tests per day at first.
