CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson University student is expected to be okay after being shocked at Memorial Stadium during Saturday night's game.
Associate athletic director Jeff Kallin says staff were aware of the incident, and told us the student was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kallin says the student's status is not considered serious.
Further details were not immediately available.
