Clemson demonstration
(Clemson Football FB)

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson athletes, students, and community members are gathering for a peace demonstration and march on Saturday, June 13. 

Folks will gather on Bowman Field, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The itinerary will include opening remarks from organizers, an eight minute long moment of silence, and a two mile march. 

Head football Coach Dabo Swinney is reportedly introducing the key note speakers, who include running back Darien Rencher and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 

Several athletes took to social media to invite the community to participate. 

Clemson Police are going to shut down College Avenue between Highway 93 and Keith Street so that marchers may proceed safely. 

Participants are encouraged to wear black, bring water, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. 

MORE NEWS - Boaters gather on Lake Hartwell in support of Pres. Trump's 2020 campaign

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.