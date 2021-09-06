CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Athletics released the guidelines and policies for home games in Memorial Stadium.
The first home game for Clemson is on September 11 at 5:00 p.m., according to officials. All ticketing is mobile this year, so fans should download their tickets and add them to their mobile wallet, according to officials.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home, according to officials.
Officials say that they plan to have a traditional tailgating experience this year. Parking lots will open at 6:00 a.m. for games that start before 3:30 p.m. Lots will open at 8:00 a.m. for games that begin any later than 3:30 p.m. Guests must have parking placards for reserved IPTAY parking lots, according to officials.
The stadium seating areas will be at 100% capacity this year, according to officials. They add that students will also return to their normal locations. The stadium clear bag policy is still in effect, and officials ask fans to keep their phones and keys in their pockets as they go through metal detectors.
Officials encourage guests to wear face coverings in outdoor areas when they are not eating or drinking. Due to the current university mandate, everyone in interior public spaces must wear a mask.
According to officials, fans should be considerate of others during the games. Officials say that screaming, hugging and high-fiving may not be welcomed by strangers this season. They ask all guests to be aware of those around them.
The Gathering at the Paw will not take place for at least the first two games, according to officials. Fans should not enter the field at any time, according to officials. These rules are to protect everyone from the transmission of COVID-19.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with Clemson Athletics to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at Littlejohn Coliseum on game days. Officials say that they will release more information over the next few days.
Officials say they will continue to evaluate the situation and look for feedback throughout the season. People can visit ClemsonTigers.com to see the latest news and policies.
