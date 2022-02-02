CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics and IPTAY said they are launching Clemson+, a new streaming service dedicated to "showing what it’s like to be a Tiger".
The department said Clemson+ will be available on all major streaming platforms via ClemsonTigers app and web browsers starting Feb. 15.
Clemson+ will showcase future press conferences, live shows, podcasts and hype videos along with the following feature original programming:
- All-Access: Follow programs during their seasons, hear from the coaches and student-athletes and see the work that goes in to each sport.
- Beyond the Lines: The teams behind the teams. Go deep inside Clemson’s support areas and learn more about the people dedicated to enriching the student-athlete experience off the field and maximizing performance on it.
- The Vault: Some of the biggest most memorable game recaps, vlogs and moments will be available in the vault. From no-hitters to National Championship wins.
- Exclusive podcasts: Listen to some of Clemson’s longest-tenured chop it up and tell stories from inside, give behind-the-scenes interviews and takes on some of the people, places and things that make Clemson special.
We're told the subscription will be included as an exclusive benefit to more than 269,000 IPTAY and Collegiate Club members.
"Clemson has been a leader in the digital space for many years, and Clemson+ is a tremendous lift to our coaches, student-athletes and donors in our ability to deliver first-class content," said Director of Athletics Graham Neff in a news release. "There is a clear demand for deeper video around all of our athletic programs, and Clemson+ delivers on that. We see this as a way to show how impactful the support is of our donors, and this allows fans to get closer to our student-athletes and coaches."
