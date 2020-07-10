CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified since testing date performed on June 26.
Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results (47 students, 6 staff), a 7.3% positive rate.
To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.
