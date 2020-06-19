CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University's athletics department reports some COVID-19 tests of both student-athletes and staff have come back positive.
A news release from the department says they have completed 315 tests for far in June. Of those tests, 28 came back positive. Those individuals were notified, and close contacts have been asked to quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic according to the department, and none have required hospitalization. Those individuals are advised to monitor symptoms.
Clemson Athletics encourages the use of face coverings and practicing physical distancing.
More information can be found on the university's website.
