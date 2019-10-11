CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – There's a new drink on the menu in bars across the country, and now Clemson bars are also serving it up.
“Order it like you order a regular shot or a regular drink. Just say, I need an angel shot,” manager of Charleston Sports Pub of Clemson, Byron Watkins said.
Charleston Sports Pub is one the local bars now offering ‘angel shots’. The term is a code for the bartender signaling someone needs help.
“Let’s say you're out on a date or meeting up with some friends and something's going wrong and you can discreetly go up to one of the bartenders or one of the employees and say, I need an angel shot,” Watkins said, “That way the bartender or employee knows this person needs help and we can work through it discreetly to take care of that situation for them.”
Signs are posted in women’s restrooms in bars and restaurants around Clemson encouraging women to ask for an ‘angel shot’ if they're in an uncomfortable or unsafe situation.
The bar staff will help them get a taxi, Lyft or Uber so they can leave discreetly and get home safe.
“It’s extremely important, especially in a college town because the number one thing you have to be concerned about when running a bar is safety and one of the worst things that can happen is hearing that something at this bar could have been prevented,” Watkins said.
The program is sponsored by the Raise the Bar Project in collaboration with Clemson Police and Clemson University.
