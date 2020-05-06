Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week, Clemson University will be distributing more than $6.5 million in emergency funds obtained through the CARES Act stimulus package.
Every student who demonstrates a need for financial assistance according to the FASFA form will receive financial aid.
The university says the awards will range from $500 - $1000 depending on the level of need. Students eligible for Pell grants will receive the maximum assistance.
In all, the university says about 9,000 students will receive financial aid. Clemson says 97 percent of the federal CARES Act emergency student assistance funds are designated for direct student support for immediate release in the initial phase of distributions. The remainder will be used to further support students on an as-needed basis.
Clemson says students will receive approximately $6.8 million in federal relief in addition to the more than $18 million the school is refunding for housing, dining and other fees previously collected by the university.
Last month, Clemson's Board of Trustees voted to freeze all tuition for the upcoming year in an effort to assist students and families affected by the pandemic.
