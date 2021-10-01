CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University President Jim Clements received a five-year contract extension on Friday, said the Board of Trustees.
Clements is the 15th president in school history and has served as president since December 31, 2013, according to offiicals.
“Clemson is on an incredible trajectory in ensuring its students succeed in the classroom and in the world once they leave here,” said Board Chair Kim Wilkerson. “This five-year extension is a reflection of Jim’s commitment to Clemson and the Board’s commitment to what we believe is the best university president in the country.”
We’re happy to announce that the Clemson University Board of Trustees has approved a five-year contract extension for @ClemsonPrez! Read the details here. ➡️ https://t.co/xPdgR1pim6 pic.twitter.com/qrWlbKxXjD— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) October 1, 2021
According to officials, Clements is a nationally recognized leader in higher education. Clements also serves serves on the board of directors of the American Council on Education, the executive committee for the Council of Competitiveness, the Council of Presidents for the Association of Governing Boards, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, and is a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors.
“The years since Beth and I arrived at Clemson in 2013 have been the most rewarding of my life,” Clements said. “I look forward to continuing the momentum we have achieved. While there is work to do, I remain dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the classroom, research labs and on the athletic fields.”
You can read the University's full press release at Clemson Board Approves Five-Year Contract Extension for President Jim Clements.
