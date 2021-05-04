CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a tuition and mandatory fee free for the 2021-22 academic year for undergrad students.
According to the university, the Board's unanimous vote was a result to the recognition of the financial and emotional stress the pandemic has had on many Clemson undergraduate students and their families.
“Through the continued investment of the South Carolina General Assembly and relief funds from the CARES Act, along with our amazing philanthropic donors, the University remains in a sound financial position,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said in a news release. “We’re thankful to our Board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families. This decision is another great example of how Clemson truly cares about its students.”
This is the second consecutive year the Board has authorized a tuition freeze.
