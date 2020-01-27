ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office took to social media Monday afternoon to alert travelers that a portion of Clemson Boulevard was closed due to an accident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident took place near Station Drive around 11:26 a.m. Anderson County Fire said one person was transported to a nearby hospital, though their condition was not immediately available.
Deputies said that while emergency crews respond to the accident, the northbound lanes of Clemson Boulevard were closed to drivers.
Anderson County Fire dispatchers later said a diesel spill resulted from the accident, therefore the Anderson HAZMAT Team was called to assist. They had the spill cleaned up by 2:30 p.m.
Officials are still investigating the incident.
MORE NEWS:
3 trailers used to collect aluminum cans for Burned Children's Fund stolen in Greenville County; 1 now recovered
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.