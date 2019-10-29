CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tucked into the middle of the 405 College Avenue shopping center, Kelli Reece says her restaurant, Mayberry's, was just beginning to hit its stride.
"For most of us, we are still fairly new businesses in the Clemson area," she explained.
She's been here a year and a half. Some of her counterparts--less. Now, they all have to be gone by January.
"We were told when i signed the lease that there was a potential for sale. But we were verbally assured that that was very unlikely. Not gonna happen," Reece reflected.
But, that's exactly what took place.
The landlords sold the property to Gilbane Development to build student housing, move Kelli says blindsided everyone.
"We all--all of us--put money into renovating our spaces. We put money into paints, and floors...." she said.
"We lose that," she added. "Now we have to turn around and do that a second time in a relatively short period of time. Nobody has that in their budget."
Ann Ubonwn, owner of the Thai restaurant Bake and Cook, is another person affected by the sale. Now, she and other owners like Kelli are fearful, and scrambling to move.
"You have to build new clients, to tell them where we are. That's money. Time is money," Ubonwn said.
We reached out to landlord--now ex-landlord--Phil Owens, who says he's no longer the owner of the land. He joined us on the phone from Florida, explaining why he decided to sell.
Owens says it was a simple business decision, and points to a clause in the contract of all leases, which says in the event of a sale---owners will have 90 days.
But owners like Kelli say, they still feel misled and abandoned.
"When you can't pay people who work for you, their lives depend on the income. It's not just about me," Reece said, telling FOX Carolina this is a huge burden on her employees as well.
Owens says he's not sure how the contract could have been clearer, and says everything was followed to a T.
"I don't think they care," lamented Reece
