CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for Clemson University said Friday that the Clemson University Police Department arrested a person on campus who was wanted by a Tennessee law enforcement agency.
Campus police learned about the person with outstanding arrest warrants Thursday night and began surveillance. When officers spotted the person around 1 p.m. Friday, the official said the officers set up containment of the area, evacuated one building in Lightsey Bridge, and then took the suspect into custody without incident.
Campus police issued a "safe alert" to ask students to avoid the area at 1:05 p.m. and followed with an all-clear message at 1:39 p.m.
The suspect's name and charges have not been released.
