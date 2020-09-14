CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety tweeted in a Safe Alert on Monday that rumors of a threat were just that and that there was no danger to the campus community.
CUPS said their officers are working with law enforcement in the city of Clemson and in Greenville to investigate the source of the rumors.
CUPS tweeted there is no active threat and that operations are normal.
