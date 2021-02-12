CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety said on Friday that a social media post being shared among the campus community alleging that there is a serial killer in Oconee County and advising residents to stay inside is untrue.
"CUPD and Oconee County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed this information is not true and did not come from official sources," campus police said in Facebook.
Campus police said university officials "welcome the opportunity to coordinate with the campus community to validate information prior to widespread dissemination to avoid fear and rumors."
