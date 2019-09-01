CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - As residents on the South Carolina coast prepare for Hurricane Dorian's expected arrival, Clemson University officials have chosen to shut down facilities in the Charleston area along with cancelling classes.
Clemson officials announced Sunday that all classes and university sponsored activities in the Charleston area were cancelled effective Monday, September 2. Additionally, all university facilities in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, and Jasper counties are closed Monday under the order of Gov. Henry McMaster.
While coastal facilities are shut down, classes and offices in the Upstate are not affected. However, students based in Charleston or who take classes from Charleston-based faculty should contact their instructors for guidance in making up the classes. Clemson employees who work in the affected counties should not report to work Monday unless they have been deemed essential to maintain vital operations; employees should check with supervisors for instructions.
