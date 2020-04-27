CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, Clemson University says they've made the tough decision to cancel their on-campus summer camps and programs.
The cancellations include all in-person, main-campus athletic and academic camps and educational programs. The university says they know how special the summer experiences are for both participants and the community, but feel it's the best decision in the long run.
On-campus cams and programs include:
- Activities requiring any participant, staff member, or volunteer to frequent or utilize main-campus facilities for any reason
- Activities using University transportation either originating or terminating on main campus during the activity
University officials say they're still evaluating how to handle other summer events, including off-campus programming and athletic practices and conditioning sessions. Presently, all statewide Clemson events are suspended through May 8.
Clemson says their number one priority is the health of students, faculty and staff. They've begun the planning process of reopening facilities, and have a goal to be back to normal for the fall semester.
"Any reopening decisions will occur in phases and involve daily monitoring of indicators to determine if the University can move forward, hold steady, or revert to a previous phase," the university said.
As far as non-main campus pre-collegiate camps and programs go, university officials say a decision will be dependent on the demonstration of a downward trajectory of coronavirus cases within the community as well as the implementation of containment methods.
Right now, based on current conditions and data, Clemson anticipates to have a decision by June 15 at the earliest.
For more on Clemson's decision, click here.
