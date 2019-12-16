CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) — Clemson is growing, but some residents say it’s happening too fast.That’s why city council is about to take its first look at a 120 day moratorium on high density housing building permits.
Resident Lillian Boatwright has lived in Clemson for 12 years. Now she has to leave her home 20 minutes earlier than she used to to get to her destination on time.
“We live on a two-way residential street and we did not have any student housing near us at first and all of a sudden they started developing the area,” she said. “We are battling on a daily basis when it comes to traffic, when it comes to pedestrians. You know I want to walk my 5-year-old daughter somewhere and I just can't.”
Passing the moratorium would allow the city council time to look at whether or not the housing is necessary and to figure out how to adjust traffic patterns. A steering committee made up of city leaders and residents would help guide the discussion.
"I think just pausing the high density construction allows us time to think and figure out what we want as residents in clemson, what we want our city to become,” said resident Tanya Hyatt, who is a part of the group Build A Better Clemson that asked council to consider a moratorium earlier this month.
“We want to be a strong town. We want to be a vibrant community that considers year round residents as well as the university population,” she said.
Council members all said they supported the group’s concerns, but disagreed over how to address them.
Council member John Ducworth said just because the city pauses construction, the university wont stop growing and that could create a housing shortage.
“I really don't know what's going to happen, but I don't think this will be the end of the residents speaking up,” Hyatt said.
City council will vote at 6:30 tonight.
