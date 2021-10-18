CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clemson City Council discussed extending the temporary mask mandates that they put into place in August.
The first mandate they debated stated that citizens wear face coverings in indoor locations at schools, pre-schools, kindergartens and daycares within the city. The council voted to extend this mandate for another 60 days.
The second mandate they discussed stated that citizens were required to wear a face-covering inside essential businesses within the city. The council voted to not extend this mandate, so it will no longer apply.
PREVIOUSLY: City of Clemson passes a mask mandate during a special meeting on Friday
