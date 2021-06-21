CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Clemson City Council held their council meeting to discuss a possible mask ordinance and creating a separate offense for hate intimidation.
The Council discussed having a mask ordinance ready to go, if COVID cases increased locally. They did not reach a decision regarding the mask ordinance, but they did discuss the possibility of including DHEC in future discussions.
The council also discussed adding a section to the ordinance for “Hate Intimidation."
According to the City Council, the ordinance is needed because South Carolina is one of three states that does not have a hate crime bill. According to the ordinance section, it will prohibit commission of offenses, attempted offenses, and hate intimidation behavior and conduct based on actual or perceived race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, cultural identity, gender or gender identity, age, religion, sexual orientation, or disability, and setting penalties for this commission of the offense.
It was discussed that a violation of this ordinance will be a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of $500.00 or imprisonment for 30 days.
The Council did not vote on this item, but it has been added to the agenda for their July 6 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.