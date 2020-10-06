CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night during the Clemson City Council meeting, council members voted to extend the face mask ordinance.
Council members said the face mask ordinance that was set to expire Oct. 23 will now last until Dec. 23.
Chief Stone said that recently, officials has not had to issue as many citations compared to the last couple of months.
To watch the entire Clemson City Council meeting, click here.
More news: Coroner alarmed by deadly and potent drug along Anderson Co. streets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.