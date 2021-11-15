CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson City council members passed a motion on Monday to approve premium pay for essential employees during COVID-19.
Premium pay is an amount up to $13 an hour in addition to the wages the worker already receives, according to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It cannot be used to substitute their normal pay.
Human Resource Coordinator Tracy Taylor says the Fiscal Recovery funds will help respond to the needs of essential workers by allowing the recipients to compensate essential workers for the elevated health risks they have faced.
"Many essential workers have not received compensation for the heightened risks they have faced and continue to face," Taylor says.
Taylor says 147 workers have been identified as essential. She's proposing that each essential employee receives a one time pay out of $1,150. The total of the premium pay is $169,050.
