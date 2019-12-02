CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson City Council has passed an ordinance to create safer spaces for ride-sharing app users.
During the Monday night meeting, council members passed the ordinance that will create a specific space near College Avenue on McHugh Street, in downtown Clemson.
According to Police Chief Dixon, the ride-share staging area will be for all drivers to pick up and drop off their passengers, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Council members ruled all in favor for the idea. Members hope that it will ease traffic and hopefully keep bar goers safer.
