CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson's City Council has approved a temporary moratorium on large-scale multi-family residential developments as city leaders looked to pause a boom in student housing growth.
The decision to approve a second reading of the moratorium came during the council's meeting on January 6, according to minutes kept online. The council voted unanimously to pass it after some discussion.
The moratorium specifically stops new housing with 200 or more total bedrooms from being built for a time. The council says a steering committee made up of city leaders and residents will now have more time to determine if the new housing is necessary as well as what traffic patterns need to be adjusted.
The first reading in Deember 2019 passed with a 5-2 vote with some initial opposition on the council over concerns on how to deal with the growth of Clemson University. Community members also spoke up during that meeting.
