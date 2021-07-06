Clemson City Council proposes hate intimidation ordinance.

- Freeman Stoddard, Thomas Gore
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is making the first steps toward enacting a hate crime ordinance.
During these times of unrest, the city council member proposing this hopes it will inspire other municipalities and the state to do the same.
Residents, like Charlotte Holt, have been showing their support. She has lived in Clemson for 66 years.
"If our legislature can't do it yet, let the town of Clemson do it first," Holt said.
South Carolina is one of three states in the country without a specific hate crimes law. Lisa Robinson, with Clemson United for Racial Equality, believes in the city taking the initiative.
"It's really important that our area has a hate crimes ordinance," Robinson said.
Clemson City Councilor Alesia Smith is helping spearhead the ordinance.
Here's what you need to know. The ordinance would create a separate offense for biased-based crime and provide penalties. And it would prohibit offenses based of race, disability, color, culture, nationality, sexuality, gender, gender identity, religion, and so on. The ordinance would involve, for example, assault, murder arson, vandalism, or threats to commit such crimes based on bias. Offenders could be charged with hate intimidation.
"It is necessary. And there a number of problems that happen that, once again, we don't report because we don't feel there's any recourse," Smith said.
Lisa Robinson plans to speak before the council.
"This is something where we want to be proactive and get ahead of this. We live in a wonderful community, but we want to make sure that everyone knows that they're safe, that they're protected. And this is for everyone," Robinson said.
Robinson says the Chamber of Commerce has been supporting the ordinance, because a welcoming environment welcomes customers.
"Hate crimes have been on the rise in the country with anti-Semitism, with LGBTQ communities as well. And we just want to make sure that people know and that we send a message that this is a welcoming and safe environment. This is also good for business," Robinson said.
Offenders could face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $500 or a 30-day sentence in jail with the option of the court opting for an educational program or counseling.
Holt sees this as an opportunity.
"We might be able to take the arrest and turn it into a positive thing that actually changes somebody's mind," Holt said.
Smith has her hopes on inspiring a statewide change.
"We have our state Representative Jerry Carter who's actually coming to speak as well, tonight, to talk about what they're doing in the state and what they will hopefully pass at the state, but the more municipalities that have a hate crime bill of their own will send a message to our state, said Smith.
The July 6 meeting is for the first reading. The public is invited to speak. There will be a second reading, and the public will be invited again.
